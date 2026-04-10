FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 10

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .434 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored seven runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News