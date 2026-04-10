Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 10

Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .434 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored seven runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

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