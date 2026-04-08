Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .438 OBP and .444 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored six runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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