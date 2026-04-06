Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Brewers On April 6

Contreras is hitting for a .161 BA, .333 OBP and .258 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.