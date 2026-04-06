Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Brewers On April 6
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .161 BA, .333 OBP and .258 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.