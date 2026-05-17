Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 17

Contreras is hitting for a .252 BA, .363 OBP and .464 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 20 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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