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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 17

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .252 BA, .363 OBP and .464 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 20 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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