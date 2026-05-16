Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Braves On May 16

Contreras is hitting for a .245 BA, .360 OBP and .442 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 19 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (4-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.