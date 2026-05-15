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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Braves On May 15

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .252 BA, .368 OBP and .455 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 19 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Strider (1-0) starts for the Braves, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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