Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On June 18

Contreras is hitting for a .294 BA, .389 OBP and .551 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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