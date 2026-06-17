Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 17

Contreras is hitting for a .295 BA, .389 OBP and .556 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.