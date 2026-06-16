Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On June 16

Contreras is hitting for a .304 BA, .396 OBP and .570 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.