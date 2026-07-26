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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 26

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .291 BA, .389 OBP and .552 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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