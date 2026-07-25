Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On July 25

Contreras is hitting for a .293 BA, .389 OBP and .555 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.

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