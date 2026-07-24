Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 24

Contreras is hitting for a .293 BA, .389 OBP and .559 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Trey Yesavage (4-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.

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