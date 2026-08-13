Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On Aug. 13

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .390 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (20th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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