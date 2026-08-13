FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On Aug. 13

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Contreras has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .390 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (20th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News