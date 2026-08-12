Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 12

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .389 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Soriano will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.

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