Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 11

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .393 OBP and .528 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (7-5) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.28 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

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