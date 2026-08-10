Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .394 OBP and .533 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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