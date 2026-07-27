Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 27

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .388 OBP and .547 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Athletics will send Jack Perkins (2-5) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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