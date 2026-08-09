Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Athletics On Aug. 9

Contreras is hitting for a .287 BA, .393 OBP and .536 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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