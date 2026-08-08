Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Athletics On Aug. 8

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .395 OBP and .540 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Gage Jump (4-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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