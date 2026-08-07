Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Athletics On Aug. 7

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .395 OBP and .540 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 70 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Jack Perkins (2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

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