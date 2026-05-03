Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Astros On May 3

Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .372 OBP and .474 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Cody Bolton (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.

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