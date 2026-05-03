Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Astros On May 3
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .372 OBP and .474 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Cody Bolton (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.