Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Astros On May 2
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .264 BA, .379 OBP and .482 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 16 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.
Spencer Arrighetti (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.