Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Astros On May 1

Contreras is hitting for a .262 BA, .375 OBP and .486 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 16 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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