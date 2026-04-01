Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Astros On April 1

Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.

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