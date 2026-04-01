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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Astros On April 1

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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