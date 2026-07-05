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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Angels On July 5

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Contreras has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .378 OBP and .536 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (16th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-3 with a 7.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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