Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Angels On July 4

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .380 OBP and .532 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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