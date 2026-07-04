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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Angels On July 4

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Contreras has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .380 OBP and .532 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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