Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Angels On July 3

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .377 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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