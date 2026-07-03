FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Angels On July 3

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Contreras has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .377 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News