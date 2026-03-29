William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against White Sox On March 29
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras had a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .754 and he scored 89 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.