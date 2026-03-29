William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against White Sox On March 29

Contreras had a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .754 and he scored 89 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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