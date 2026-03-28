William Contreras And Brewers Face White Sox On March 28
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras had a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .754 and he scored 89 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Sean Burke gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.