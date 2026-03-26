William Contreras And Brewers Take On White Sox On March 26
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Contreras had a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .754 and he scored 89 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 76 runs.
Shane Smith starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.