William Contreras And Brewers Take On Twins On May 15

Contreras is hitting for a .275 BA, .356 OBP and .386 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 23 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Joe Ryan (2-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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