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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Twins On Aug. 7

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .335 OBP and .398 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 56 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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