William Contreras And Brewers Face Twins On Aug. 7

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .335 OBP and .398 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 56 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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