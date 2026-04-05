William Contreras And Brewers Face Royals On April 5

Contreras is hitting for a .222 BA, .344 OBP and .444 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored five runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Kris Bubic (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.