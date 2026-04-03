William Contreras And Brewers Play Royals On April 3

Contreras is hitting for a .217 BA, .333 OBP and .435 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luinder Avila makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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