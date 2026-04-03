William Contreras And Brewers Play Royals On April 3
William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .217 BA, .333 OBP and .435 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Luinder Avila makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.