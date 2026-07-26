William Contreras And Brewers Play Rockies On July 26

Contreras is hitting for a .274 BA, .339 OBP and .392 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 50 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (2-9) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 7.28 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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