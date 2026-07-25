William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On July 25

Contreras is hitting for a .274 BA, .340 OBP and .394 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 49 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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