William Contreras And Brewers Play Rockies On July 24
William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Friday, July 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .272 BA, .338 OBP and .393 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 49 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.
Tomoyuki Sugano will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.