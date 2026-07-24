William Contreras And Brewers Play Rockies On July 24

Contreras is hitting for a .272 BA, .338 OBP and .393 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 49 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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