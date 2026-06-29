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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Take On Reds On June 29

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .301 BA, .364 OBP and .432 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 46 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

The Reds are sending Nick Lodolo (2-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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