William Contreras And Brewers Take On Reds On July 1

Contreras is hitting for a .297 BA, .362 OBP and .426 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 47 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.

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