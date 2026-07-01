William Contreras And Brewers Take On Reds On July 1
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .297 BA, .362 OBP and .426 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 47 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.