William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 8
William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .391 OBP and .447 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will look to Sonny Gray (1-0) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.