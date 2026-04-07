William Contreras And Brewers Play Red Sox On April 7

Contreras is hitting for a .265 BA, .405 OBP and .471 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored seven runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet (1-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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