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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Red Sox On April 7

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .265 BA, .405 OBP and .471 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored seven runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet (1-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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