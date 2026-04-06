William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 6
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .500 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .905 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
The Red Sox are sending Brayan Bello (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.