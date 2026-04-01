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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On April 1

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Contreras had a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .754 and he scored 89 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 76 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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