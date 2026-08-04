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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 4

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .268 BA, .332 OBP and .390 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 53 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (2-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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