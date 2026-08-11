William Contreras And Brewers Play Padres On Aug. 11

Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .331 OBP and .386 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 57 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 59 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

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