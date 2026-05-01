William Contreras And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 1

Contreras is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .423 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 18 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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