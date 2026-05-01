FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Take On Nationals On May 1

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .423 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 18 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News