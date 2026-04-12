William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 12
William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .261 BA, .370 OBP and .478 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
The Nationals will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.