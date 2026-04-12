William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 12

Contreras is hitting for a .261 BA, .370 OBP and .478 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.