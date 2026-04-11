William Contreras And Brewers Take On Nationals On April 11

Contreras is hitting for a .262 BA, .380 OBP and .429 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored seven runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.