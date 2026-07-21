William Contreras And Brewers Play Mets On July 21

Contreras is hitting for a .277 BA, .343 OBP and .401 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 49 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (0-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.