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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Marlins On July 19

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .279 BA, .345 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 48 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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